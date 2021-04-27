InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe & Convenient Way to Smoke Indoors (NMJ-596)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and convenient way for people to smoke indoors," said an inventor, from Clarksville, Tenn., "so I invented the SMOKE HUB. My design prevents non-smokers from having to breathe air filled with smoke."

The invention enables individuals to smoke inside residential, public and commercial buildings. In doing so, it eliminates the need to go outdoors to smoke. It also prevents smoke from disturbing others and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features an adaptable and efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for residential, public and commercial buildings. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-596, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

