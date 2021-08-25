InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe & Efficient Utility Scale Wind Turbine (SFO-813)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved utility scale wind generator to prevent birds from flying into the blades," said an inventor, from Walnut Creek, Calif., "so I invented the patent granted EFFICIENT BIRD FRIENDLY WIND TURBINE. My design enhances safety for birds while also providing an improved level of operating efficiency."

The invention provides a new design for utility scale wind turbines. In doing so, it enhances safety and it reduces the risk of birds being killed as a consequence of impacting it. It also could provide greater aerodynamic efficiency and energy output. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for electric utility companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-813, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

