InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe & Sanitary Way to Extract Pimples (CNC-667)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a single skincare product to extract pimples and blackheads in a safe, simple and inexpensive manner," said an inventor, from Waxhaw, N.C., "so I invented POPZIT. My design improves sanitary conditions and it enables users to treat acne without expensive and time-consuming trips to dermatologists and estheticians."

The invention provides a safe and sanitary way to extract pimples and blackheads. In doing so, it prevents the bacteria under the fingernails from contacting the skin. As a result, it reduces the risk of infection and scarring and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals ages 10 and older and dermatologists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-667, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

