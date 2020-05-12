InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe and Convenient Way to Repel Mosquitos (ORD-2776)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to find a way to protect myself without using chemical bug repellents and sprays," said an inventor, from Geneva, Fla., "so I invented ORGANIC MOSQUITO CONTROL."

The invention provides an effective way to repel mosquitos and other insects. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bug sprays and repellents. As a result, it could help to prevent potential bites and it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features an environmentally-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a safe and convenient way to repel mosquitos and bugs."

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2776, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

