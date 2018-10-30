InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe and Easy Faucet (SFO-549)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "This device was inspired due to the need for a more ergonomic spigot," said a pair of inventors from Antioch, Calif. "This led us to develop an improved spigot that could prevent injuries."

They developed QUICK SNAP to provide a more convenient means to secure a garden hose that would eliminate struggling to attach the threaded hose connectors. The design could reduce scraped knuckles or cuts due to rubbing against the walls of a home. Additionally, it would provide a more secure and leak-free connection for the hose.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SFO-549, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

