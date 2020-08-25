InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe And Quiet Carrier (CBA-3814)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a more convenient and safer means to transport my golf clubs," said an inventor from Gaston, South Carolina. "This inspired me to develop a better bag or carrier that would separate the stored golf accessories during transport."

He developed the CORDELL PREMIER CADDY to save golfers money while increasing the life of golf equipment. This invention would provide protected storage and transport of the clubs and equipment to ensure that the clubs were secure and separated. Additionally, it would prevent excessive noise on the course.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3814, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

