InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe and Secure Flag (BMA-5248)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The idea for this invention appeared within a dream," said inventors from Taunton, Massachusetts. "This inspired us to develop an improved means to display an American flag at a cemetery."

They developed FLAG IT to firmly secure a flag to a headstone or possibly other surface so that it was elevated from the ground. This invention could show love and respect for a departed loved one while displaying them as a patriot. The FLAG IT also won't hurt the stone and is designed differently from traditional flag poles. Additionally, it would be easy to use and reasonably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

