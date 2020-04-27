InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe and Secure Padlock (CBA-3723)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of the ease with which locks can be disabled resulting in thefts," said an inventor from Moncks Corner, South Carolina. "This inspired me to develop a means to provide users with enhanced safety and peace of mind."

He developed the SURE-LOCK SYSTEM to offer users safety by ensuring that a padlock could not be compromised or disabled. This invention could prevent thefts of various products to provide users with peace of mind. Additionally, it would feature an easy to use design that could appeal to anyone requiring a safe locking system.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3723, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

