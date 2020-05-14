InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe and Simple Suction Port (FED-2138)

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was on call as a firefighter and performing artificial respirations and suctioning on a patient," said an inventor from Snohomish, Washington. "At this time I thought there had to be a safer and more efficient method to protect firefighters while helping the patient."

He developed the STUCKEY SUCTION PORT (SSP) to provide a simple and easy to use means to suction intubated patients. This patent-pending invention would improve the user's level of safety. Additionally, it would aid in guiding a suctioning catheter into the lungs, and allow for more rapid transition from suctioning to artificial respirations.

The original design was submitted to the Federal Way sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

