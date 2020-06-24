InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Cell Vest (IPL-721)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I just returned from vacation in Miami where I engaged in various water sports which were not too fun as I could only use one hand as I was recording the experience on my cell phone," said an inventor from Indianapolis, Indiana. "This inspired me to develop a better life jacket featuring a transparent pocket for the phone."

He developed the patent-pending POINT OF VIEW to keep a cell phone on the individual at all times without risk of it being dropped in water or otherwise damaged or destroyed. This invention could save the individual the cost and inconvenience with repairing or replacing the phone. Additionally, it would provide hands-free recording using the phone's camera and video features.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-721, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

