InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Cutting Accessory for Handheld Circular Saws (DPH-584)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a carpenter and I wanted to create a safer way to cut long, flat materials with a circular saw," said an inventor, from Winter Park, Colo., "so I invented the CUT BUDDY."

The invention provides an effective way to cut long materials with a handheld circular saw. In doing so, it increases accuracy while cutting. It also could enhance safety and efficiency. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for siding and roofing contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design makes cuts fast, accurate and much safer for wide materials with this affordable jig."

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-584, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

