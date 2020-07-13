InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Delivery (AAT-4430)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are aware of the amount of stolen packages from the front of homes and apartments especially within populated areas," said inventors from Huntersville, North Carolina. "This inspired us to develop a means to secure packages to prevent them from being stolen."

They developed the PACKAGE GUARD which provides an easy to use means to prevent packages from being stolen. This invention could provide homeowners with peace of mind while eliminating waiting for a package. Additionally, it could save delivery companies time, energy, and gasoline associated with making numerous trips to a household.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4430, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

