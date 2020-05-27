InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Disabled Vehicle Alert (NJD-2086)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I suffered an injury after an inattentive driver smashed into my disabled car, even though my emergency flashers were on," said an inventor, from Morganville, New Jersey. "My experience inspired me to develop a safer device to alert other drivers of a disabled vehicle."

He developed the patent pending SMART ALERT to warn motorists of a disabled vehicle in front of them in order to avoid a collision causing injury to both drivers as well as extensive damage to both cars. This invention eliminates the need for the driver of a disabled vehicle to leave his vehicle, which reduces the possibility of being injured. Additionally, it is designed to be user-friendly and weather proof.

The invention can be easily adapted for school buses and it could enhance safety for school children getting on or off the school bus.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2086, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

