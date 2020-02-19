InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Fob Storage (SDB-1379)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was surfing with a friend who has a key fob for his vehicle and cannot hide it anywhere on the vehicle without it becoming unlocked," said an inventor from San Diego, California. "This inspired me to develop a better means to house the fobs without the vehicle becoming unlocked."

He developed the FOB BOX to hide a key fob on the vehicle without risking unlocking the doors. This invention would eliminate the frustration of carrying a key fob or hiding it in an awkward location. Additionally, it would feature a simple and lightweight design. It would eliminate the worries of losing or damaging the key fob while adventuring too.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1379, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

