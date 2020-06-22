InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Load Lock (CLM-457)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was trying to figure out a way to haul plywood and drywall home without damaging my vehicle," said an inventor from Zanesville, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a means to lock top-heavy loads within a pickup truck or van."

He developed the LOADLOCK FOR PICKUP/VAN that improves safety when hauling sheets of drywall or plywood by locking the load in place. This invention could reduce stress and anxiety associated with hauling building materials by reducing the incidence of creating a safety hazard to unsuspecting motorists. Additionally, this durable, convenient and user-friendly invention could easily adapt to secure taller loads that are difficult to stabilize.

