InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Spray To Promote Pet Health (CNC-554)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create this because I have two dogs, and to get their teeth cleaned by a veterinarian would cost up to $300 per dog," said an inventor from Indian Land, SC. "So, I created PET HEALTH 1 2 3 to be a cheap, safe way to keep my dogs healthy, keep their teeth clean and enhance the flavor of their food."

The invention fulfills the need for a water-based formula for enhanced pet health. The appealing features of PET HEALTH 1 2 3 would be its ease of use, convenience, functionality, benefits for a pet, and comfort provided for cats and dogs. This formula would reduce the need to obtain high-cost pet treatments. The ingredient mixture when given to a pet could also eliminate excessive doctor/veterinarian office visits. The invention would perform its intended function without the need for harsh chemicals.

The inventor described the unique features of their design. "My idea is unique because it would be an easy to use, safe and natural product for pets. The formula would help clean their teeth, limit scratching and provide vitamins for a healthier pet.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-554, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

