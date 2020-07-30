InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Stepper (FGC-103)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a way to catch up to my children while they are riding bicycles, however, sometimes I don't want to sit on a bicycle," said an inventor from Strongsville, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a means to make exercise fun for adults as well as children."

She developed the PEDDLER that encourages physical activity and exercise while reducing the risk of injury. This eye-catching invention allows users to engage in cardiovascular exercise in a safe and effective manner which may lead to a healthier lifestyle.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FGC-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

