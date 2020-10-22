InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Storage Container for Hot Irons (WDH-2438)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical professionals and fire officials can attest to the safety hazard caused by hot irons left out to cool down after use. Fortunately, an inventor from Washington, D.C., came up with a way put the away safely.

He developed THE LIFT specifically to provides a safe storage unit and carrier for an iron. As such, it eliminates the risk of fire from unattended hot clothes irons and prevents burn-related injuries and property damage. As a result, there is no longer a need to need to allow the iron to cool before putting it away. At the same time, it is compact, portable, practical and easy to use. Its durable construction and versatile design make it ideal for use with any standard iron. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "I was concerned about the danger posed by hot irons often left unattended after use because they're difficult and inconvenient to store."

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2438, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

