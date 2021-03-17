InventHelp Inventor Develops Safer Way for a Patient to Sit on the Side of the Bed (PIT-1103)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My sister had poor health and would fall asleep while sitting on the edge of her bed," said an inventor, from Pittsburgh, Pa. "I wanted to create an accessory to protect her if she fell forward, so I invented SUSIE'S HELPER."

The patent-pending invention provides a safer way for a patient to sit on the edge/side of the bed. In doing so, it helps to prevent a patient from falling forward while sitting. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes and home health care settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables people with medical conditions to safely sit on the edge of the bed with their legs dangling."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

