InventHelp Inventor Develops Safer Way to Pass a Large Vehicle (STU-2376)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver who pulls double tanker's transporting crude oil and I thought there could be a safer way for other vehicles to pass me," said an inventor, from Herriman, Utah, "so I invented the PASS CAM."

The invention enables a driver to check around a large vehicle before passing it on a two-lane highway. In doing so, it could help to prevent a high-speed head-on collision. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design allows a driver to know when it is safe to pass a large truck or bus."

