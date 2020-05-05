InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Children in Vehicles (BSJ-610)

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective reminder system for parents to remove children from a parked vehicle," said an inventor, from Homedale, Idaho, "so I invented the SAFE CHILD."

The invention prevents a child from being accidentally left behind in a vehicle. In doing so, it could help to prevent heat- and cold-related injuries. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection for children and peace of mind for parents."

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BSJ-610, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

