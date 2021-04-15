InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Glucose Monitors (CPC-636)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've seen people die as a result of low blood sugar," said an inventor, from W. Hartford, Conn. "I thought there could be an improved way to monitor levels and contact emergency services if needed, so I invented the GLUCOSE MONITORING NOTIFICATION SYSTEM. My design could help to save lives, especially when the user is unable to manage the situation or call for help."

The invention provides an effective device for use with existing glucose monitors. In doing so, it enables help to be contacted if the user's blood sugar level drops below a safe limit. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with diabetes.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



