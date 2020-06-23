InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory to Increase Visibility at Night (DHM-536)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to improve eye safety and increase visibility for workers and pedestrians at night and during low lighting conditions," said an inventor, from Durham, N.C., "so I invented the CAT EYES H V P P E."

The invention increases visibility while working or walking at night. It also provides added protection for the eyes. As a result, it could help to prevent accidents and it could enhance safety. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, individuals who work at night, runners, bicyclists, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "CAT EYES H V P P E offers an alternative or addition to traditional safety attire and personal protective equipment."

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-536, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

