InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Apparel for Pedestrians in Traffic (FED-2199)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All too often, news stories detail motor vehicle accidents resulting in loss of lives because drivers could not see pedestrians on the road. Fortunately, an inventor from Bremerton, Wash., has conceived of a way to prevent such tragedies.

She developed SUN/MOON SEEME SAFETY HARNESS, patent-pending, to provide enhanced visibility and improved safety for wearers. As such, it reduces the risk of traffic injuries and deaths for workers, walkers or runners alike, which decreases the number and likelihood of motor vehicle accidents. Reversible for day or night, it is lightweight and easy to use, carry and store. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple, one size design minimizes production costs and it can be adjusted to fit over a backpack if needed.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I was concerned about the safety of children walking to school and anyone who works in traffic areas," she said, "where all too often construction and other workers are killed or injured on the job as a result of traffic accidents."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

