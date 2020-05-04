InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Barrier for Windows and Doors (ALL-1973)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While electronic security systems serve as a popular deterrent for both residential and commercial properties, they are rather costly to maintain and still be breached. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Austell, Ga., however, there is now an equally effective and less expensive option.

He developed SECURITY SHIELD, patent-pending, to reduce the chances of theft, injuries and death from attempted break-ins. As such, it forms a barrier against forced entry by intruders. Strong enough to protect windows from breaking during a security breach, it is also designed for adequate ventilation. At the same time, it is easy to remove from inside in the event of a fire or other emergency. Users will appreciate its convenience, effectiveness and cost efficiency compared to electronic security grids. In addition, it is safe, practical and easy to install inside or outside.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "As an insurance claim investigator, I was concerned about the number of break-ins to residential and commercial property," he said, "and thought it would also be more aesthetically pleasing than most other options."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta 3 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1973, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

