InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Cane (FRO-493)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was blind for a year which left me continually bumping into objects and getting hurt," said an inventor from Fresno, Calif. "This inspired me to develop an enhanced white cane to assist in avoiding objects while traveling to various places."

He developed the GUIDE CANE to offer improved navigation abilities for blind individuals to prevent slips, falls and collisions. This invention could enable the user to avoid obstacles and hazards. Additionally, it could make him more confident and independent.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FRO-493, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

