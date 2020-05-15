InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Device for Parents with Young Children (HUN-846)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved reminder for parents to remove children from the car after parking," said an inventor, from Freindswood, Texas, "so I invented the BABYALONE."

The invention helps to prevent a young child from being left behind in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it offers an effective reminder for the parent. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could also be used to prevent a child from wandering off or being abducted."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-846, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

