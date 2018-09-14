InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Device for Window Blind Cords (CBA-3338)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Columbia, S.C., has developed the BE SAFE, a safety device that prevents young children from accessing window blind or drapery cords.

"I wanted to help prevent injury and death of children due to strangulation from window blind cords. These tragic injuries are totally preventable with this device," said the inventor. The BE SAFE hides window blind cords. This will, in turn, increase safety and security of children. It will prevent young children from tampering with window blind and drapery cords. This will help prevent potential injuries or deaths caused by strangulation. Using this device will not hinder the conventional use of blinds. This easy-to-apply and use device will provide peace of mind to concerned parents.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3338, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

