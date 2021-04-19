InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Light (FLA-3375)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have noticed automobile accidents which have occurred due to a vehicle making a U-turn," said an inventor from Lauderhill, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a means for drivers to indicate they are going to make a legal U-turn for enhanced safety."

He developed the U TURN INDICATOR to provide a highly visible warning system that enhances mobile communication among drivers. This invention helps to prevent collisions at intersections and the resultant vehicle damage, traffic and fatalities. Additionally, it would feature a convenient and easy to use design while reducing the stress and anxiety associated with making a legal U-turn.

The original design was submitted to the Florida sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3375, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

