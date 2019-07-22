InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Lighting System (WDH-992)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving and being involved in car accidents I became frustrated by the inability to signal a U-turn," said an inventor from Germantown, Maryland. "This inspired me to develop a special lighting system to enhance roadway safety."

She developed the WARN U to provide a highly visible warning system that offers a clear indication of the driver's intention. This invention could reduce stress and anxiety when waiting to make a U-turn. Additionally, it may prevent collisions and the resultant vehicular damage and injuries.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-992, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

