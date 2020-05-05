InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Mold Alert (BTM-2693)

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have lived in two homes infested with mold which left me very ill with asthma," said an inventor from Baltimore, Maryland. "After losing my job do to all the doctor's appointments I was inspired to develop a means to alert individuals of the presence of mold."

She developed the patent-pending MOLD DETECTOR INDICATOR to monitor mold levels within a home to offer residents peace of mind. This invention could provide audible and visual alerts of high mold levels before serious health problems occur. It would feature a simple and convenient design that could be installed in various locations within a home.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2693, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

