InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Monitor Bracelet (HLW-2234)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of the large amount of children who are kidnapped and molested," said an inventor from Miami, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a means to monitor children for enhanced safety."

He developed the TAG A KID to provide a reliable and affordable wireless location monitor that offers high levels of safety monitoring. This device could be used in various public locations and could communicate with a smartphone. Additionally, it offers parents peace of mind and is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2234, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

