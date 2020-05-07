InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Palm Trimmer (RVS-109)

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Over the past 30 years, I have been around various types of heavy construction and development projects where I have seen people get hurt climbing palm trees or using high reach baskets to trim palm trees," said an inventor from Chino, California. "This inspired me to develop a safer means to maintain these trees."

He developed the patent pending PRETTY PALM to create a beautifully sculpted palm tree in a safe and efficient manner. This invention would eliminate the need for individuals to climb up and down tree trunks. The PRETTY PALM unit will make this task a safe and controlled process. Eliminating the need for dangerous ladders or expensive boom and lift equipment.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

