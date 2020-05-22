InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Reminder (KOC-986)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We work for a rental company and noticed how many of our jacks were bent," said inventors from Okauchee, Wisconsin. "This inspired us to develop a means to prevent the jack form being damaged."

They developed the SAFETY SWITCH FOR TRAILER JACKS to remind trailer owners to raise the trailer jack to a safe height prior to towing. This invention may ensure that the jack always gets raised to avoid jack damage or harm to roadways. Additionally, this simple and reliable design may prevent a major accident and resultant injuries.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-986, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

