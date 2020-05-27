InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Screener (NJD-2078)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While watching news programs I noticed there are too many weapons in various public areas such as schools and churches," said an inventor from Roselle, New Jersey. "This inspired me to develop a means of detecting the weapons and alerting individuals."

He developed the MAGNETIC BOX to automatically screen individuals as they enter various facilities to provide users with peace of mind and enhanced safety. This invention would serve as a deterrent and means of catching individuals carrying weapons. Additionally, it would offer greater speed and less personal intrusion than existing handheld wand detectors.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2078, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

