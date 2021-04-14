InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Signal (AAT-4574)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have observed rear-end vehicle collisions due to drivers making U turns," said an inventor from Atlanta, Ga. "This inspired me to develop a lighting system to provide vehicle visibility and enhanced safety."

He developed the U TURN SIGNAL to alert other drivers early when a driver is making a U-turn. This invention may reduce stress and anxiety when stopped and waiting to make a legal U-turn to prevent collisions. It may reduce the incidence of vehicular damage, traffic delays, higher insurance costs, injuries and possible fatalities. Additionally, it could be reliable, highly visible and distinctive.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4574, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

