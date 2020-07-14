InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Signal (CBA-3751)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of the amount of deaths and injuries associated with drivers running red lights," said an inventor from Charleston, South Carolina. "This inspired me to develop a means to alert drivers with changing signals to enhance roadway safety, especially at night."

He developed patent-pending THE WEADER LIGHT to catch the attention of drivers to avoid red-light-running and other detrimental driving behavior. This invention could provide an advanced alert of changing traffic signals to provide peace of mind for safety-conscious motorists. Additionally, it may reduce the incidence of accidents and the associated injuries and deaths; as this change could help drivers be more visually alert.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3751, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

