InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Signal (JAD-136)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was upset due to a news report regarding two children who were left in a car and died due to the heat," said an inventor from Live Oak, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a means to remind parents to remove children from a vehicle when parking."

He developed the patent-pending BABY ON BOARD to provide concerned parents with peace of mind as it would remind a parent of a youngster within the rear of the vehicle. This invention would attract immediate attention when the ignition is turned off to remind the driver to remove the child. This could prevent discomfort, hyperthermia, and possible death. Additionally, this invention would feature a reliable, portable and simple design.

