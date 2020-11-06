InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Solar Lights (HLW-2306)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a tow truck driver and have experienced dead tow light battery issues which are frustrating as well as dangerous," said an inventor from Hollywood, Fla. "This inspired me to develop highly reliable lights for use on towed vehicles."

He developed the patent-pending SOLAR TOW LIGHTS that provide added safety while ensuring a high level of reliability. This durable and weatherproof invention alerts other motorists to avoid accidents. Additionally, it would be portable as well as user-friendly. The use of this invention would avoid frustration and delays.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2306, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

