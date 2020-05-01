InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Stocking (LLF-338)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching shark week on television," said an inventor from Davenport, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a means to deter sharks from attacking that may save life & limb."

He developed the patent pending SHARK DETERRENT STOCKING to provide increased safety and peace of mind for surfers, swimmers and beachgoers. This invention would be lightweight, simple, easy to wear and could be worn on arms and legs. Additionally, it would be inexpensive and readily available.

The original design was submitted to the Lakeland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LLF-338, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

