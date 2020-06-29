InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Support Belt (LST-1024)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I injured my knee and could not run or walk," said an inventor from Northridge, California. "This inspired me to develop a means to employ a treadmill as it offers stability and balance for enhanced safety."

He developed the RUNNER'S HELPER to provide additional stability while using a treadmill to enhance safety while reducing the risk of being injured. This invention may encourage the individual to use the treadmill more frequently for improved health. Additionally, it may reduce stress and strain on the knees, back, ankles and hips for added comfort.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-1024, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

