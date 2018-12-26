InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Support for Motorcycle Passenger (ALL-1755)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While there is quite a variety of riding gear for motorcyclists on the market, until now, nothing has been designed to keep rear passengers from falling off during the ride. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Newnan, Ga., however, passengers no longer need to hold onto the waist or clothing of the rider to keep steady.

He developed a prototype for MOTORCYCLE PASSENGER GRIP VEST to provide added safety and security for the rear passenger of a motorcycle, reducing the risk of injuries or death from slipping off of the machine while traveling. Thus, this durable, lightweight and user friendly innovation improves overall design comfort for both driver and passenger. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, it is versatile for use with other forms of transportation like horseback riding.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "Many motorcycle riders carry passengers behind them who need to hold on around the waist of the rider for support," he said. "This invention provides a safer and easier trip for two riders on the same bike."

