InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Sweats (CPC-623)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I carry a firearm every day which requires me to wear heavy jeans or khaki pants or employ a ankle rig at the gym," said an inventor from Woodbridge, Conn. "This inspired me to develop better sweat pants which could allow various essentials to be easily transported."

He developed the COMFY CARRY which features a comfortable, fashionable and functional design. This clothing item safely secures daily essentials while also housing self-defense items. It could provide wearers with enhanced safety and peace of mind. Additionally, the sweat pants could eliminate being limited to wearing heavy jeans or khaki pants.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CPC-623, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

