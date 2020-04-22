InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System (DLL-3659)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was bothered and hurt by various issues such as children being left inside vehicles, families being separated at the border and not having a viable system to reconnect them, family members wandering off from home and facilities as well as horrible human trafficking," said an inventor from Fort Worth, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a safety product to alert users when someone had been left unattended, was abducted or lost."

She developed the FIND ME to monitor the location and safety of children, the elderly, the vision impaired and their canes, and other individuals requiring supervision or boundary limitations, whether in a hospital, psychological facility, school, public recreational event or at home. This invention could provide users with enhanced safety and security audibly, visually and geographically. Additionally, it could summon public safety assistance in an emergency automatically, manually, or remotely.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3659, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

