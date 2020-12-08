InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for Commercial Trucks (BGF-2450)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and convenient device for the trucking industry that enables drivers to easily see the right blind spot when reversing at an angle," said an inventor, from Sterling Heights, Mich., "so I invented the NASH-i SAFETY SYSTEM. My design eliminates the need for the driver to get down from the truck cab multiple times to check behind the trailer when reversing."

The patent-pending invention improves a truck driver's rear right side view when reversing a tractor-trailer at an angle. In doing so, it eliminates the right side blind spot. As a result, it could help to prevent accidents and damage and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2450, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

