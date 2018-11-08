InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System For Emergency Vehicles (NPL-230)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Punta Gorda, Fla., have developed the patent pending E.V. DIRECTIONAL SIGNALS, a safety system for an emergency vehicle (EV) to signal which way the first responder is traveling.

"We have seen too many times the chaos created when an emergency vehicle approaches an intersection. We wanted to help allow emergency vehicles get through traffic quickly, safely and without confusion," said the inventors. "The implementation of this plan is needed more today than ever."

The E.V. DIRECTIONAL SIGNALS provide motorists and pedestrians with a clear visual aid on the direction an EV is traveling. They allow motorists to safely pull aside to the best possible location. This will, in turn, allow an EV to continue straight or easily turn within a crowded intersection. This system will ultimately eliminate confusion at an intersection. It will help prevent accidents from occurring and may possibly save lives by allowing the E.V. operator to get to his/her destination without delay.

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NPL-230, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

