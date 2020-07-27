InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for Police Officers and Drivers (AVZ-1907)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to reduce the risk of unnecessary danger for police officers when pulling over a vehicle," said an inventor, from Gilmer, Texas, "so I invented LE-PACS."

The invention provides an effective way to avoid police confrontations when pulled over on a highway. In doing so, it enables an officer to read license and insurance information and issue warnings or citations without direct interaction. As a result, it enhances safety, communication and convenience and it could help to reduce stress and anxiety for police officers. The invention features a practical design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers and police departments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection for police officers and drivers."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

