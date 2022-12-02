InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for Swimming Pools (CLM-575)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safety system for pools to detect and help you prevent a potential drowning in progress," said an inventor, from Whitehall, Ohio, "so I invented the P3- PAYNE POOL SAFETY PROTECTOR. My design would increase safety and it could also ensure that help is contacted if needed."

The invention provides an improved alarm system for swimming pools. In doing so, it would detect and notify the owner of a potential drowning situation. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of swimming pools.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLM-575, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp