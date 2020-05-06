InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for Swimming Pools (TST-400)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to save someone if they accidentally fall into a swimming pool," said an inventor, from Tucson, Ariz., "so I invented the WATER SAFETY SYSTEM."

The invention provides an effective way to protect non-swimmers and signal for help if someone falls into a pool. In doing so, it could help to prevent drowning-related accidents in closed pools. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for commercial and residential pools. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added safety around a swimming pool."

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TST-400, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

