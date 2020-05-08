InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System (LAX-1148)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While attending a crowded music festival I did not want to lose my girlfriend so I secured the ends of a bungee cord to both of us," said an inventor from Los Angeles, California. "This inspired me to develop a means to ensure two individuals would remain together."

He developed the patent pending BUDDY CLIP to provide a hands-free tether for couples, friends, parents or dog walkers. This invention could offer peace of mind in busy public places by ensuring the users did not become separated. Additionally, it could prevent children from wandering away.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

